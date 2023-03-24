Farm Online
Ranchlands: Buffel grass country makes $2816/acre

By Mark Phelps
Updated March 24 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:38pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

RANCHLANDS, an elevated 2587 hectare (6392 acre) buffel grass property at Injune, Qld, has sold at auction for $18 million.

