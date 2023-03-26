JIREENA is a well located, tick free breeding property with an estimated carrying capacity of 2500 breeders and followers in an average season.
Located about 75km south of Prairie and 280km from Charters Towers, the 23,402 hectare (57,803 acre) property is presented as three grazing homestead perpetual leases GHPLs.
There is also 2080ha (5141 acres) of stock route.
Towerhill Creek bisects the conservatively stocked property with water running south to channel country.
The fertile creek frontage runs to boree, broken gidyea, bauhinia black soil plains, open red soil forest with ironbark, bloodwood, emu apple, desert oak and areas of pulled gidyea.
There are 22 very well fenced mains paddocks, plus several holding paddocks.
Pastures include good stands of buffel and stylos complemented by Mitchell, Flinders, kangaroo, spinifex and white spear grasses.
There is also good browse available, with winter herbage proliferating in better seasons.
Water is a major feature with four bores supplying about 40 troughs as well as seven dams and Towerhill Creek in the season.
The average annual rain is about 500mm (20 inches).
The main steel yards situated near the homestead complex feature an undercover drafting, branding areas, extensive yard space and an outside circular yard.
The nicely shaded set of second yards are constructed from portable panels with covered working areas for the crush and branding facilities.
The spacious, five bedroom, air-conditioned Jireena homestead is set in a very well presented garden with large established shade trees and fruit trees.
There is also a smaller cottage requiring upgrading within the garden complex.
There are also three sheds, including a workshop.
Plant and machinery is included in the sale. The quality Brahman breeding herd is available by negotiation.
Jireena will be auctioned by Slaney & Co in Charters Towers on April 27.
Contact Henry Slaney, 0429 872 985, or Tom Slaney, 0439 462 080, Slaney and Co.
