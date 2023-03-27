Farm Online
Major fresh produce operation secures Glenfyne Farms

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
March 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FAMILY-owned fresh produce operation Harvest Moon has emerged as the buyer of Glenfyne Farms, a 1026 hectare (2536 acre) mixed farming operation in the Riverina region.

