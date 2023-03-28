Well located, low cost breeding country

PERCY Springs is a well located 6915 hectare (17,079 acre) freehold property estimated to sustainably run about 500-600 breeders, or the equivalent mixed herd.
Located on Percy Springs Road 28km north west of Charters Towers, the property is a mix of fertile creek frontage, sandy and gravelly soils with each area providing valuable pasture and a diversity of browse.
Pastures include introduced species including buffel, urochloa and wynn cassia as well as seca, verano and omega stylos.
Wynn Cassia and the stylos have particularly proliferated in the sandy and granite soils, with buffel and urochloa in the better country. Native species include black spear and golden beard.
Predominate timber includes ironbark, bloodwood, box, Moreton Bay fig, wattle, lancewood and various scrubs. There are patches of lancewood and spinifex country in the centre of the property providing useful dry weather feed reserves.
PMAV vegetation mapping is locked in.
The very well watered property has six bores. A network of poly tanks and troughs create a 2km grazing radius. There are also eight dams as well as seasonal waterholes in the Hann, Percy and Gaines creeks and springs.
The average annual rainfall is about 650mm (26 inches).
Divided into 18 main and six holding paddocks, Percy Springs uses herd control through controlled waters, watering squares, spear traps and laneways.
The cattle literally move themselves from paddock to paddock, with the property requiring minimal mustering.
There are two sets of cattle yards, which are serviced by laneways.
The older style four bedroom homestead is located on the banks of Hann Creek and surrounded by substantial shade trees.
There are a number of larger sheds located adjacent to the homestead as well as a large skillion-roofed shed situated about 1km away.
Percy Springs will be auctioned including plant and machinery by Slaney & Co in Charters Towers on April 27.
Contact Henry Slaney, 0429 872 985, or Tom Slaney, 0439 462 080, Slaney & Co.
