EYCI starts to creep up again; shorter supply forecast for April, May

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
April 4 2023 - 1:00pm
Angus steers go under the hammer at Tenterfield saleyards last week. Picture by Jamie Brown.
A shift towards tighter supply has combined nicely with improved buyer demand on the back of rain to turn around the young cattle market's decline.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

