Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

Rain gives lamb prices a boost

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
June 12 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Falling prices have had an effect on confidence in the Australian sheep meat market. Photo: Darren Howe.
Falling prices have had an effect on confidence in the Australian sheep meat market. Photo: Darren Howe.

Lamb and mutton prices have had a slight bump following good rain across the southern regions, giving hope that low market confidence might ease.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.