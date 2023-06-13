Farm Online
Grains industry rejects biosecurity levy, GPA survey finds

Jamieson Murphy
Jamieson Murphy
June 13 2023 - 4:00pm
The grains industry says it already pays its fair share towards biosecurity through existing levies. Picture by ACM
The grains industry has overwhelmingly rejected the government's "insulting" 10pc biosecurity levy.

