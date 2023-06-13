The grains industry has overwhelmingly rejected the government's "insulting" 10pc biosecurity levy.
A survey by Grain Producers Australia found 84pc of growers didn't agree with the biosecurity levy, only 4pc agreed with the measure and 13pc wanted more details.
The survey also found 98.6pc of farmers were outraged the industry had been targeted by a new levy, when the importers who create the biosecurity risks were yet to face a new levy on shipping containers.
GPA chief executive Colin Bettles said no one disagreed with the need for a strong biosecurity.
"[But] growers also find it insulting that they're being asked to pay more in levies when the risk-creators are not paying their fair share and the importers of these biosecurity risks also don't carry the burden of an actual biosecurity incursion and the significant business costs that go with it," Mr Bettles said.
The majority of grain producers (94pc) believed they already contributed enough to biosecurity through their existing levies (1.02pc of net grain sales) to the Grains Research and Development Corporation and Plant Health Australia.
Based on last year's $28-billion crop, the industry would pay an additional $28.56m, taking total levy payments to $314.16m.
GPA chair and WA grains producer Barry Large said the overwhelming survey results showed the grain growers were "extremely angry and irritated" by the proposal, which is set to come into effect in mid-2024.
"Meanwhile, the levy on imported sea containers - which GPA has been calling for to ensure the risk-creators, who are introducing increasing biosecurity threats such as Khapra beetle, can pay their fair share - has not been implemented," he said.
"Without details and a clear value proposition to spend funds raised by this levy, we don't know if it'll actually provide better protections, to safeguard against huge risks such as Khapra beetle."
