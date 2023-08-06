Transitioning agriculture to low-emission vehicles will take time and requires a coordinated, strategic and responsive approach with collaboration across the supply chain, according to GrainGrowers CEO Shona Gawel.
The comments followed discussions on Transport of the Future at the recent Innovation Generation event in Adelaide, with presentations from John Deere, Viva Energy and Aclimate Partners.
GrainGrowers has now released its Low Emission Vehicle Policy following the panel discussion to guide future government policy.
Ms Gawel said the transition to low-emission vehicles presents challenges and opportunities for the grains industry.
"While low-emission agricultural technology is still being commericialised, it is critical we take a proactive approach," she said.
"This will ensure future regulation is fit for purpose, reflecting the unique requirements of agriculture and the operating environment in remote and regional areas.
"The transition will mark a significant shift for agriculture and needs to be staged transition with appropriate incentives to encourage uptake, support international competitiveness and promote economic growth."
As part of its policy, GrainGrowers is calling for several measures including:
Ms Gawel said new technologies were an exciting prospect, both in lowering emissions and reducing Australia's reliance on imported fuel products.
"As an industry, we must be on board, but it is also crucial that there is a fair and equitable transition," she said.
"Starting the conversation and setting out our position is a key part of this process."
A report from UK-based Interact Analysis shows that even in seven years time, global electric tractor uptake is tipped to remain low.
According to the report only 5pc of tractors sold globally in 2030 are forecast to be fully battery electric.
Reasons for low global uptake of electric tractors included machinery being relied upon heavily to perform in all weather conditions, as well as needing to be reliable, ready to operate at any time and able to work for long hours.
