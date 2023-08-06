Farm Online
GGL calls for strategic and coordinated approach to low emission vehicle uptake

August 6 2023 - 2:30pm
The Fendt e100 Vario is one of the electric drive vehicles available on the world market. Picture supplied
Transitioning agriculture to low-emission vehicles will take time and requires a coordinated, strategic and responsive approach with collaboration across the supply chain, according to GrainGrowers CEO Shona Gawel.

