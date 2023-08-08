Smartphone apps are being used to maintain on-farm safety and let farmers know precisely where people are and what they are doing on their property.
A recent Agriculture Victoria webinar outlined how by using the technology that is in everyone's pocket workforce communication and biosecurity can be improved.
One presenter was Sam Elder, from Onside, a rural management app.
"Onside was the brainchild of a dairy operations manager," he said. "He was managing a number of properties and found there were challenges with managing people across all those businesses but also opportunities to tighten up OH&S and biosecurity by digitising."
Mr Elder said the aim with using the Onside app was to digitise farmers' day-to-day operations. Data collected through this process could prove invaluable in the event of any incursions, by providing quick access to information on who was on farm and at what time.
Another presenter and technology user was Mike Fielden, the chief executive of Boratto Farms, specialist vegetable growers in Bacchus Marsh, Vic.
"Biosecurity is a major issue, we're looking to protect not only ourselves but also our industry," he said. "From a technology point of view, we're looking at how we can improve efficiency and time management. We're looking to get away from a paper driven system if we can."
Mr Fielden said with an increasing focus on sustainability and proving your credentials to consumers, having access to this technology was a great way to prove you're doing the right thing on-farm.
"Anything that builds consumer confidence has got to be good," he said.
"It speeds up the process if they was an incursion, by not having to go through a long winding paper trail."
Mr Fielden said the technology could save on trips back to the office to report issues, because by spotting jobs while you're out on property, such a fence that needs to be fixed, you can simply log it online.
Another presenter was AUSVEG's Rosalie Daniel who said by having visitors logged in electronically and signing online forms that outline the expectations for coming on farm, producers could boost their biosecurity.
"Even if you're not on site you can ensure people understand what they need to do when coming onto your property, such as where to park or the need to wash their boots," she said.
Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.
