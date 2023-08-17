Beef exports up in July

Farm Online
Increased beef exports in July

By Ken Wilcock
August 17 2023 - 10:00am
THE improving trend in beef exports continued in July with the Department of Agriculture reporting 97,305 tonnes SW for the month to all destinations, up on the 94,000t recorded in June and up substantially on the 75,000t shipped in July last year.

