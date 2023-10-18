Farm Online
How the Israel-Hamas conflict could impact live export trade

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
October 19 2023 - 6:45am
Livestock exporters are keeping an eye on how the Israel-Hamas conflict might affect trade.
Livestock exports into Israel are continuing "business as usual" for the moment, but could be affected if the Israel-Hamas war expands into a larger regional conflict.

