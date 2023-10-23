The latest Landini Super Series tractors have arrived in Australia featuring sleek new styling and power shuttle.
Made in Italy, these Super tractors are available from Inlon dealers in two variants - the Super 85 ROPS and Super 100 Aircon Cabin tractor.
The Landini Super Series was first introduced in 1988, and there are still thousands of original Landini built 60 Series tractors working reliably on Australian farms. This durability is testament to the quality workmanship behind the tractors.
Inlon sales marketing manager Gary Surman said there were a number of reasons why the Super Series hits the mark with Australian farmers.
"It's a simple-to-use mechanical tractor that gets the job done, time and time again," he said.
"These Super tractors have the legendary 4.4-litre English Perkins 4-cylinder diesel engine for impressive performance and torque.
"The new power shuttle is located under the left-hand side steering for effortless forward and reverse direction changes."
Mr Surman said oil-immersed clutch packs would ensure longer service life.
"The power shuttle has modulation control allowing the operator to select the shuttle response time," he said.
"A declutch button on the gear lever is a bonus for operators, enabling quick change through the main gear lever without the need to depress the main clutch pedal, increasing productivity and ease of operation.
"Transmission is 12 forward and 12 reverse gears, along with a push button diff-lock for better traction in difficult conditions. Large 460/485r30 rear radial tyres also support traction and stability."
Mr Surman said the category II linkage had a lifting capacity from 3100 kilograms and optionally up to 5000kg.
"Hydraulic remotes add extra versatility with two remotes on the Super 85 ROPS and 4 remotes on the Super 100 Cabin tractor," he said.
The Super 85 ROPS has a 2316mm wheelbase with a base tractor weight (without loader) weighing in at 3450kg, ensuring it will handle heavy loads with ease.
