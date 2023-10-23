Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

Landini has released a new look to their 'Super' range of tractors

Updated October 23 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Landini's Super tractors have a new look, featuring sleek new styling and power shuttle, in two variants. Picture supplied
Landini's Super tractors have a new look, featuring sleek new styling and power shuttle, in two variants. Picture supplied

The latest Landini Super Series tractors have arrived in Australia featuring sleek new styling and power shuttle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.