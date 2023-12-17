Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

Baler impresses on Mt Compass dairy farm

December 17 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Holland's Pro-Belt round baler has proven itself on the Fleurieu Peninsula of South Australia. Picture supplied
New Holland's Pro-Belt round baler has proven itself on the Fleurieu Peninsula of South Australia. Picture supplied

Third-generation dairy farmer Ben McHugh of McHugh & Sons was so impressed with the performance of New Holland's Pro-Belt premium round baler when his local New Holland dealer demonstrated it, he purchased two machines ahead of the 2023 baling season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery
Local News

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.