Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Optus appoints telco veteran as new CEO

By Kat Wong
May 6 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Outgoing NBN Co CEO Stephen Rue will become the new head of Optus. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Outgoing NBN Co CEO Stephen Rue will become the new head of Optus. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Optus has appointed a telecommunications veteran as its new chief executive, six months after a nationwide outage at the telco left nearly a third of Australians without internet or mobile service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.