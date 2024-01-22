Farm Online
Gippsland breeders claim Brown Swiss championship with Benleigh cow

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
January 22 2024 - 6:00pm
The 2024 International Dairy Week grand champion Brown Swiss Benleigh Glenwood Gredel with owners Ainsley, Reilley, Tracey and Cameron Bawden. Picture by Carlene Dowie
The Bawden family took one step further in claiming the Brown Swiss championship at this year's International Dairy Week, after just missing out on the top award last year.

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

