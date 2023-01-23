The 2023 International Dairy Week Brown Swiss grand champion Tandara Carter Ann Arbor 48 was a gift that kept on giving for one of its owners.
Angus Fraser was given a share in the champion as a Christmas present by his employer renowned Brown Swiss breeder Ben Govett, Tandara Brown Swiss, Dingee, Vic.
The young three-year-old cow took all before it in the breed, winning the intermediate championship before going on to the named the grand champion.
Mr Govett said he had given Mr Fraser the share in recognition of all the work he had done in preparing the Tandara string for the show.
"He's real passionate about cows and he's done a lot on that side of it," he said.
The Govett farm was hit hard by flooding in October with almost all the farm under water, wiping out hay crops, lucerne and half the farm's pasture.
"What should have been probably the best year in farming in my 20 years back on the farm has probably been the worst," Mr Govett said.
Despite the setback, there was no way he was missing IDW.
"Being back at IDW helps ease the pain," Mr Govett said.
"it would take a fairly big catastrophe to not come."
Mr Govett said Tandara Carter Ann Arbor was from an old pedigree.
She was born from an eight-year-old cow that was also an IDW intermediate champion and that cow was born from a 15-year-old cow that was an imported embryo.
Mr Fraser said he stoked to win the championship as he had been working with the cow a while.
"I have been a big fan of her," he said.
Mr Fraser owns about 25 cows in the Tandara herd - a mix of different breeds, including Holsteins and Jerseys, as well as the Brown Swiss.
"I like giving everything I can to dairy industry, from millking cows to the show ring," Mr Fraser said.
Judge Callum McKinven was taken with the young cow who he said was beautifully presented on the day.
"She was in her wedding clothes, she's blooming, she's dairy and she really stuck out," he said.
"I love her overall length of frame, the blending of her parts, just a beautiful dairy cow all the way through."
The senior champion was Shadyglen Blooming Lola, shown by Cameron and Tracey Bawden, Labertouche, Vic.
Mr Bawden said they had picked up the cow in a sale a couple of years ago and brought her to IDW last year, where she won the five-year-old class.
"My wife loves her Brown Swiss," he said, with the Bawdens milking 11 in their herd of 270.
"The Swiss compete and produce well."
Mr Bawden said he was happy to win.
"In showing you have wins and you have disappointments, so it was nice to finish off the day with a win," he said.
Mr McKinven said the senior champion exemplified what he was looking for in a cow.
"She's just a beautiful cow," he said.
The junior champion was also from the Tandara string - Tandara Bosephus Heidi 318.
"She's a heifer that reaches out and grabs you," Mr McKinven said.
"She has that long dairy frame, hardness of top, openness of rib, and balance throughout."
Grand champion: Tandara Carter Ann Arbor 48, Tandara Brown Swiss & Angus Fraser, Dingee, Vic.
Senior champion: Shadyglen Blooming Lola, Cameron & Tracey Bawden, Labertouche, Vic.
Reserve: Tandara Cadence Heidi 284, Tandara Brown Swiss.
Senior best udder: Tandara Dynamite Sarajevo 150, Tandara Brown Swiss & Dennis Matt.
Intermediate champion: Tandara Carter Ann Arbor 48.
Reserve intermediate: Tandara Dynamite Sarajevo 150.
Junior champion: Tandara Bosephus Heidi 318, Tandara Brown Swiss.
Reserve: Dusty Road Aldo Ada 13454, Leah Dickson, Garvoc, Vic.
Junior premier breeder: Tandara Brown Swiss.
Junior premier exhibitor: Leah Dickson.
Premier breeder: Tandara Brown Swiss.
Premier exhibitor: Tandara Brown Swiss.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
