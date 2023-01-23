Farm Online
2023 International Dairy Week champion Guernsey tagged best in world

Alastair Dowie
January 23 2023 - 4:00pm
The 2023 International Dairy Week grand champion Guernsey, Kerrilyn Pistoll Peach, with owners Neville and Simon Wilkie, Bacchus Marsh, Vic. Picture by Alastair Dowie

There were a few gasps in the Guernsey ring when noted international judge, Brian Behnke said there "might not be a better Guernsey cow in the world" than the senior and grand champion cow at the 2023 International Dairy Week.

