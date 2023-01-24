Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Gippsland connection wins grand champion Holstein at 2023 International Dairy Week

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
January 24 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Friends Maree Deneen and Alex Mathews with their 2023 International Dairy Week Holstein senior champion cow Avonlea Stanleycup Evie. Picture by Carlene Dowie

A group of friends achieved the ultimate goal at 2023 International Dairy Week after years of trying when their cow was named Holstein grand champion cow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.