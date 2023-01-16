International Dairy Week 2023 saw the introduction of a new show for the Red and White Holsteins.
Organisers said there was increasing interest in the Red and White animals in the world's dominant breed and they deserved their own show.
Judging was held on Monday afternoon at Tatura, Vic.
The event attracted more than 60 entries and was judged by Callum McKinven, from Canada.
International Dairy Week kicked off on the weekend with events firmly focused on young people.
This was followed by the Youth Show on Monday morning with the Illawarra judging also on Monday afternoon.
See more photos from International Dairy Week:
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
