Young cow named 2023 International Dairy Week Ayrshire grand champion

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
January 18 2023 - 5:00pm
The 2023 International Dairy Week Ayrshire grand champion Paschendaele Klassy Tri Time with owners Ellen Zell and Steve Eagles, from Gooloogong, NSW, and Karl Munden and Imogen Steiner, from Nilma North, Vic. Picture by Carlene Dowie

An outstanding three-year-old cow took all before her in the Ayrshire Show at International Dairy Week on Tuesday.

