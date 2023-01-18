An outstanding three-year-old cow took all before her in the Ayrshire Show at International Dairy Week on Tuesday.
Paschendaele Klassy Tri Time caught the eye of the judge Lachlan Fry, Western Australia, from the moment she stepped into the ring and he predicted a bright future for her.
"I couldn't get her to the top of the line quickly enough," he said.
"She's just an amazing cow.
"Just a cow that's so balanced, just a cow that is extremely hard to fault.
"She's so correct, she's got a wonderful mammary system."
The cow, sired by Ardrossan Ev Kates Trident out of Paschendale Stillmore Klassy, also caught the eye of co-owner Karl Munden when he saw her at last year's International Dairy Week, when she was shown by Steve Eagles and was reserve intermediate champion.
Mr Munden said he offered to buy into Klassy Tri Time and was happy when Mr Eagles contacted him after the event to accept.
The cow has been running in the Munden herd at Nilma North, Vic.
Mr Eagles bred the champion from the granddaughter of an embryo he bought at International Dairy Week about a decade ago.
"She's a cow that will continue to mature and be up there," Mr Eagles said.
The win was particularly pleasing after a tough few months for Mr Eagles with his property hit twice by floods.
For Mr Munden the intermediate championship brought double success with a Munden homebred cow Munden Farms Vancouver Blueway taking the reserve champion ribbon.
The senior champion cow Parkville Burdette Katie picked up her second IDW broadribbon.
She was first shown by owner James Dillon as a three-year-old in 2018, when she won the grand champion, best udder and intermediate champion awards.
The win was a sweet result for Mr Dillon, who plans to retire from dairy farming in June, after 40 years in the business.
He said Katie was bred from a cow he bought as a five-month-old calf.
She had returned to IDW every year after her initial victory, winning her class every time and scoring a couple of honourable mention awards.
Katie was always "up and about" when show time came around.
"She doesn't even like scratch at home, but she does at the show," he said.
"Once you put halter on, she knows what to do."
The rest of the time Katie ran in a primarily Holstein herd.
"She's an every day cow," Mr Dillon said.
Her production index was 110 and she produced about 8500 litres a year off 1.5-2 tonne of grain in the predominantly pasture-based farming operation.
Judge Lachlan Fry said he could not go past the aged cow for his senior champion.
"A cow that's had six calves and to look this good still is a credit to her," he said.
"A cow that's so dairy, so silky, so balanced and has just a fantastic mammary system."
The junior championship provided a win for South Australian hobby breeding enthusiasts Greg and Lil Klatt.
Their heifer Jaden Champs Locket is housed at the Boldview Farms operation near Mt Gambier, SA.
Mr Klatt said he was ecstatic about the win.
"I'm absolutely over the moon, I've dreamt of this," he said.
"For years and years, I've been showing here and we've never got close to winning a championship."
He praised the Boldview team for the exceptional job they had done in preparing the heifer for the show.
Judge Lachlan Fry said he loved the heifer.
"She a heifer that's just so balanced right the way through, a heifer that if you stand in front of her, she's wide at the chest, she's deep at the fore rib, just so much quality right the way through."
Grand champion: Paschendaele Klassy Tri Time, Munden Farms & Eagles, Nilma North, Vic.
Senior champion: Parkville Burdette Katie, James Dillon, Ruby, Vic.
Reserve: Jalks Gentleman Annabel, JALKS Dairying, Naracoorte, SA.
Senior best udder: Paschendaele Klassy Tri Time, Munden Farms & Eagles, Nilma North, Vic.
Intermediate champion: Paschendaele Klassy Tri Time.
Reserve intermediate: Munden Farms Vancouver Blueway, Munden Farms.
Junior champion: Jaden Champs Locket, Greg & Lil Klatt, Mt Barker, SA.
Reserve: Paschendaele Ash Blossom, Savvy Ayrshires, Forbes, NSW.
Junior premier breeder: Geelunga,
Junior premier exhibitor: Ferguson Farms, Toolamba, Vic.
Premier breeder: Geelunga.
Premier exhibitor: Ferguson Farms, Toolamba, Vic.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
