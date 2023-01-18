International Dairy Week 2023 continued at Tatura, Vic, on Tuesday with the Ayrshire Show.
The event was judged by Lachlan Fry, from Western Australia.
International Dairy Week kicked off on the weekend with events firmly focused on young people.
This was followed by the Youth Show on Monday morning and the Illawarra and new Red and White Holstein judging also on Monday afternoon.
The event continues for the rest of the week with the Brown Swiss and Guernsey shows also being held on Tuesday.
The Jersey Show starts Tuesday afternoon and finishes on Wednesday, while the Holstein Show starts on Wednesday afternoon and finishes on Thursday.
The hotly contested interbreed competitions will be held on Wednesday afternoon (junior interbreed) and Thursday (intermediate and senior interbreed).
Australia's Grand Champion will be crowned on Thursday afternoon.
The all breeds Create the Future sale will be held on Wednesday night.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
