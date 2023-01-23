A jump from intermediate to aged cow class was no problem for Kings Vale Joel Madge with the Jersey cow taking out the grand and senior champion ribbons at 2023 International Dairy Week.
The March 2018-drop female, owned by Roger and Helen Perrett, Kongwak, Vic, made the leap to the five-years in-milk class after winning champion breed and interbreed intermediate ribbons at the 2022 IDW.
Mr Perrett said it was a big jump from a senior three-year-old in 2022 to a five-year-old - skipping the four-year-old class.
He said that to win last year first time out was a "great thrill" and to win this year "we couldn't be more pleased".
"She was competing against two age groups as a five-year-old and she's done very well," he said.
"She's got a good lineage of cows and bulls behind her and sired by Joel, a Canadian bull that's a really good type bull and produces good udders."
The cow calved down in September 2022 and produced 8500 litres as a three-year-old.
"Her sire lineage is all milk bulls and then Joel to just give her that quality of udder and quality to be a show cow," he said.
"She's a marvelous production cow with great temperament, no fuss, and runs with the herd and holds her own in a 600-cow herd."
Mr Perrett said the cow was in calf to Victorious and hopefully would be back at IDW in 2024.
He said there had been interest from overseas before IDW to purchase the cow.
"We've put a price on her and we're waiting to hear," he said.
"She has a big future as a relatively young cow and we have to weigh up what we can make out of her ourselves."
The Jerseys were judged by Kelli Cull, Lomira, Wisconsin, US, and associate judge Courtney Afford, Woods Point, SA.
Mrs Cull said every class "just blew us away".
The junior three-year-old class was unbelievable all the way down the line.
"The udders, the frames - the whole cow show was great," Mrs Cull said.
"The grand champion cow was best udder by far.
"The reserve, a junior three-year-old, if I were to load a plane to the US, I'd take that young cow home with me."
Mrs Cull said all the cows had great frames but it was the udder of the senior champion that stood out for height and width of rear udder and strength of fore-udder attachment.
The cow would be "very competitive anywhere.
The reserve senior champion was Pyelanda Apple Laurz shown by Gavin Broad, Wonthaggi, Vic, while an honourable mention went to Salvation Black Ginger shown by Gorbro, Rockstar, C Couch & McRae, Cohuna, Vic.
Mrs Cull said "wow" when judging the intermediate champion with the ribbon going to Lightning Ridge MB VIP Fabienne, shown by Mitchell and Lyndsey Flemming, Luke Randle and Frank and Diane Borba, Newry, Vic.
Mrs Flemming said they bought the cow as a calf in 2019 at IDW.
She was first in her class that year and was named a "rising star".
"We were new into showing cattle but we're passionate about it, so we took the gamble and she's done really well as a milk cow, a herd cow and also as a show cow," Mrs Flemming said.
The cow is run in a herd of 1200 cows for most of the year.
Luke Randle, who manages the herd, said the cow went from one extreme as a herd cow to a show cow.
"It's awesome to have her in a big commercial herd and be able to pull her out like this," he said.
Reserve intermediate was Heartland Crazily Gorgeous Girl, shown by Michaela and Scott Thompson, Bamawm, Vic.
Junior champion heifer was Jamber VIP Crystal shown by Robert and Ashley Wilson, Jamberoo, NSW.
Judge Mrs Cull said there was quality all the way down in the heifer show classes.
"Each class had its handy winner, but I think genetically and phenotypically, the winner really stood out and her presence in the ring really made her the best heifer," she said.
She said the future for the Jersey heifers was bright.
"They are balanced and if you are going to make a good cow it starts with width of muzzle, openness of rib and really good feet and legs - especially in Australia where these heifers have to be mobile and able to get around
Reserve junior was Brunchilli Victorious Vita 5446 shown by Riverlane Dairy Pty Ltd, Numbaa, NSW.
Grand champion: Kings Vale Joel Madge, R, H & M Perrett, Kongwak, Vic.
Senior champion: Kings Vale Joel Madge.
Reserve: Pyelanda Apple Laurz, Gavin Broad, Wonthaggi, Vic.
Senior best udder: Kings Vale Joel Madge.
Intermediate champion: Lightning Ridge MB VIP Fabienne, M & L Flemming, L Randle & F & D Borba, Newry, Vic.
Reserve: Heartland Crazily Gorgeous Girl, M & S Thompson, Bamawm, Vic.
Intermediate best udder: Lightning Ridge MB VIP Fabienne.
Junior champion: Jamber VIP Crystal, Robert & Ashley Wilson, Jamberoo, NSW.
Reserve: Brunchilli Victorious Vita 5446, Riverlane Dairy Pty Ltd, Numbaa, NSW.
Junior premier breeder: Lightning Ridge,
Junior premier exhibitor: M & L Flemming, Newry, Vic.
Premier breeder: Brookbora Jerseys, Tennyson, Vic.
Premier exhibitor: Brookbora Jerseys.
