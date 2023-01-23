Farm Online
Kings Vale Joel Madge named champion Jersey at 2023 International Dairy Week

Alastair Dowie
January 23 2023 - 6:00pm
Owner of the 2023 International Dairy Week grand and senior champion Jersey Kings Vale Joel Madge, Roger Perrett, Kongwak, Vic, couldn't have been more happy with the result. Picture by Alastair Dowie

A jump from intermediate to aged cow class was no problem for Kings Vale Joel Madge with the Jersey cow taking out the grand and senior champion ribbons at 2023 International Dairy Week.

