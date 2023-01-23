The Guernsey Show at the 2023 International Dairy Week featured some top quality animals.
The champion Guernsey cow was particularly admired by judge Brian Behnke and went on to win the senior champion interbreed award.
Mr Behnke said there "might not be a better Guernsey cow in the world".
This year's result was a carbon copy of the 2022 IDW and adds to the cow's impressive resume.
