Farm Online
Home/Dairy
Photos

2023 International Dairy Week Guernsey Show gallery

Alastair Dowie
By Alastair Dowie
January 23 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Guernsey Show at the 2023 International Dairy Week featured some top quality animals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alastair Dowie

Alastair Dowie

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.