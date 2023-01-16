Farm Online
Home/Dairy
Photos

International Dairy Week underway at Tatura with youth show | PHOTOS

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
Updated January 16 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

International Dairy Week is underway at Tatura, Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.