Ayrshire cow named Australian grand champion at International Dairy Week

Alastair Dowie
Carlene Dowie
By Alastair Dowie, and Carlene Dowie
January 23 2023 - 12:55pm
The 2023 International Dairy Week Australian grand champion cow Ayrshire Paschendaele Klassy Tri Time with leader Brian Carscadden and co-owners Imogen Steiner and Karl Munden, Nilma North, Vic. Picture by Carlene Dowie

A young Ayrshire cow made history at International Dairy Week on Thursday as the first intermediate cow to win Australian grand champion cow.

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

