A young Ayrshire cow made history at International Dairy Week on Thursday as the first intermediate cow to win Australian grand champion cow.
Paschendaele Klassy Tri Time, shown by Munden Farms & Eagles, Nilma North, Vic, was also the first Ayrshire to take the top award.
The three-year-old cow took all before her at the show - winning the Ayrshire intermediate champion, the Ayrshire grand champion, the intermediate champion interbreed and the Australian grand champion.
The Australian grand champion award was introduced to IDW in 2008, but until last year intermediate cows were not eligible for the award, even if they were grand champion of their breed.
IDW's new owners changed that last year.
This year two intermediate cows were champions of their breed - Paschendaele Klassy Tri Time and Brown Swiss exhibit Tandara Carter Ann Arbor 48, shown by Tandara Brown Swiss and Angus Fraser, Dingee, Vic.
So after the senior champion interbreed award was judged, the two intermediates were introduced to the line up to determine the ultimate award, with the Ayrshire triumphing.
It was an emotional week for her co-owners - young dairy farming couple Karl Munden, 30, and Imogen Steiner, 25, Nilma North, and breeder of the cow Steve Eagles, Gooloogong, NSW.
Mr Munden had spotted the cow at last year's IDW and persuaded Mr Eagles to let him buy into a share of her.
He said winning the top award was amazing.
"This is the pinnacle for a breeder," he said.
"We never thought this was possible, we thought this morning (winning intermediate interbreed champion) was a huge effort as it was.
"We never thought she had much of a chance against the older mature cows, but she managed to hold and we managed to get her back out here looking great.
"The cow is an incredible cow, she's done everything right for us and it has been a joy to work with her and get her ready."
Mr Munden said there were a lot of options for the cow - and they would make an assessment in coming weeks about what to do with her now.
The victory was sweet for Mr Eagles, after a tough few months with his property hit twice by floods, destroying most of their fencing and all of their crops.
"We've been through the worst floods we've ever seen and now it's gone quite hot and dry again," he said.
"I am very thankful I sent her down to Karl and Imogen about six months ago and they have done a tremendous job."
Mr Eagles wasn't even at IDW when Paschendaele Klassy Tri Time was announced as Australia's grand champion, as he had left earlier that day to make the long trek back to Gooloogong.
He bred the champion from the granddaughter of an embryo he bought at International Dairy Week about a decade ago.
Earlier in the day after the cow was named intermediate interbreed champion, he said it was not often a special one like that came along.
He said his breeding philosophy was to breed "good functional cows with good udders and good feet and legs".
"She's certainly the best I've bred so far," he said.
"I think she showed she had the right type about her (from a young age)."
The cow was led by Canadian Brian Carscadden, who is senior executive manager of renowned breeders Blondin Sires.
He said Paschendaele Klassy Tri Time could compete at any show in the world.
He said he believed she would have won at the Royal Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada, last year and would have been competitive at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, US.
The minor breeds had a big result at this year's IDW with the Guernsey exhibit being named the senior interbreed champion.
Kerrilyn Pistoll Peach, shown by Neville and Simon Wilkie, Bacchus Marsh, Vic, took the award.
Simon Wilkie said the winner was a great cow to work with and it was a "fantastic" result.
"It's a combination of a lot of hard work," he said.
"It doesn't just happen today, it's 365 days as a family effort at home.
"There's a lot of sacrifices; we are only hobby farmers, we're not full-time dairy farmers and my father, who is 81, milks the cows twice a day.
"I work away and tidy up the heavy jobs my father can't do."
Mr Wilkie said it was a "little bit of history" as a Guernsey had never previously won the award.
"It's great for the breed," he said.
"Guernseys are a minor breed and to be able to come out and win an award like this against the major breeds is terrific."
Mr Wilkie said the judges had been complimentary about the cow and believed it could win at an international level.
The Holsteins showed their class in the interbreed classes taking the junior champion interbreed award and being named reserve in the senior and intermediate classes.
The junior champion was Eclipse Perennial C Princess, shown by Brad and Jess Gavenlock and Murray and Jane Polson, Tallygaroopna, Vic.
It topped off a big week for the Gavenlocks, who also showed the champion Red and White Holstein and prepared several other champions.
Mr Polson said the partnership bought the almost two-year-old heifer three weeks ago from Richard Hull, Eclipse Genetics, Jancourt East, Vic.
She had been at the Gavenlocks for the past 12 months, and had won her class at last year's IDW, Sydney Royal and Victorian Winter Fair.
"We've like the heifer for a long time and decided about a month ago we'd better find our whether we could make her ours," Mr Polson said.
The investment was worthwhile when the animal took the interbreed award.
"It's good to be able to do something like this with your best friends," he said.
Australia's Grand Champion: Ayrshire: Paschendaele Klassy Tri Time, Munden Farms & Eagles, Nilma North, Vic.
Senior champion interbreed: Guernsey: Kerrilyn Pistoll Peach, N & S Wilkie, Pentland Hills, Vic.
Reserve: Holstein: Avonlea Stanleycup Evie, J&M Deenen & D&A Mathews, Leongatha South, Vic.
Intermediate champion interbreed: Ayrshire: Paschendaele Klassy Tri Time.
Reserve: Holstein: Lightning Ridge CMD Doc Bamba -ET, Robsvue, Myponga, SA.
Junior champion interbreed: Holstein: Eclipse Perennial C Princess, B&J Gavenlock & M&J Polson, Tallygaroopna, Vic.
Reserve: Jersey: Jamber VIP Crystal, Robert & Ashley Wilson, Jamberoo, NSW.
Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.
