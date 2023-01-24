The 2023 International Dairy Week Jersey show attracted excellent numbers.
Last year's intermediate champion Kings Vale Joel Madge made the big jump from a senior three-year-old in 2022 to a five-year-old and took the grand champion award.
It was a big week for organisers of the event after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2021 show and caused reduced numbers last year due to border closures.
