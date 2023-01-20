An unjoined Illawarra heifer set the sale alight at 2023 International Dairy Week with a breed record price of $21,000 for an unjoined heifer.
The STG Australia Create the Future all-breeds sale saw a return to the excitement of previous IDW sales with a large crowd witnessing two animals making $21,000 and the sale averaging $9631 overall.
The record-priced Illawarra was a January 1, 2022, heifer, Eagle Park Theo Pamela 6157, sold account Natalie Shierlaw, Jamberoo, NSW.
The buyer was Leo McGrath, Wootanga Park, Orford, Vic.
Mr McGrath said he and his sister, Rachael, who run a Jersey and Brown Swiss herd of 250 to 280 cows, decided, after much thought, to buy an Illawarra.
"We thought 'why not?' and it allowed us to diversify a bit more," he said.
"Unlike with the Brown Swiss when we went into them three or four years ago and ended up with around 20 animals, we only plan on having one or two Illawarras to run purely as show, stud cattle," he said.
Eighteen-year-old Mr McGrath works off farm for Midfield while Ms MGrath runs the farm milking about 260-280 with the vast majority being Jersey.
Mr McGrath said they were tossing up whether to take the Illawarra heifer to the Sydney Royal.
"We have a Jersey heifer that's good enough to take, but it's a huge commitment and it's a long way from home," he said.
If the heifer went to Sydney it would return home and have a rest before probably being flushed and then trying to be put in calf.
The heifer was by Springfield Theo and out of Eagle Park Anticipation Pamela 4221 and a second dam - Bluechip Absolute Pamela.
Dairy Livestock Services auctioneer Brian Leslie said it was an outstanding sale with tremendous demand for every breed as well as creating the new record for an Illawarra.
It was very solid, with the top-priced Holstein at $21,000 and buyers from almost every state and a "marvellous crowd" and a lot online.
"There was a lot of interest and a big crowd - almost back to the old days," he said.
He said there were amazing pedigrees represented and the cows matched the pedigrees.
The record-priced Illawarra was reserve champion in the show and the best he had ever sold, he said.
The top-priced Holstein at $21,000 was lot two of the sale, Eclipse Moovin Princess 6th ET, a July 2020 cow that had calved in October 2022.
The cow was by Lindenright Moovin ST out of Eclipse Doc 7 Princess and sold account Richard Hull, Eclipse Genetics, Jancourt East, Vic.
Purchasers, Geoff and Christine Peatling, Katunga, Vic, also bought four other lots while son, Anthony, Toolamba, Vic, paid $7000 for Cherrylock Lambda Aleece.
The Peatlings paid $20,000 for lot six, Elmar Mirand Farlex 4688, a February 2021-drop red Holstein by Coomboona Zipit Mirand and out of Elmar McCutchen Farlex, sold account Abbie Hanks, Cobden, Vic.
The heifer had earlier been awarded the junior champion ribbon at the inaugural IDW Red & White Holstein show.
Anthony Peatling said his parents liked to buy good cows and were prepared to pay for them.
He said his parents had sold their farm at Katunga and bought the cows to maintain an interest.
The Peatlings also paid $2400 for a package of six straws of Lindenright Moovin.
Lot three, a Holstein, Lightning Ridge CMD Thunder Nico, a twin, sold account Busybrook, Bliejendaal and Mal Nikora, for $18,000 to S Somerville, Timmering, Vic.
The 2021-drop heifer was by Blondin Thunderstorm and out of Paringa Damion Nico.
Top price of the Jersey offering was $18,000 for Windy Ways CCC Casino Dawn out of the 2020 and 2022 grand and senior champion Jersey, Windy Ways Galaxies Dawn, sold account Cherrylock and Frank Walsh, Tallygaroopna, Vic.
The buyer was R & H & M Perrett, Kongwak, Vic.
Another Jersey, lot 35, Impression FCG Ferdinand Rosel, offered by Mitchell and Lyndsey Flemming and Callum Moscript, Newry, Vic, sold for $17,000 to KB Cash Pty Ltd, Lancaster, Vic.
Lot 26 was the top-priced Brown Swiss lot at $17,000 being paid for Tandara Etvei Heidi 318, offered account Ben Govett, Tandara Brown Swiss, Dingee, Vic.
The October 2021-drop heifer was by Jobo Wonder Bosephus and out of Tandara Biver Heidi 277 and was bought by G & A Meyland, Waaia, Vic.
The top-priced Guernsey was lot Triple J JCPenny Lynette at $13,000 sold account Josh Smith, Tas, and bought by AB & DL White, Alberton, Vic.
The August 2021-drop female was by Springhill JCPenney and out of Triple J Navarro Lyn.
