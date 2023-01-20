Farm Online
Illawarra heifer sets record $21,000 at International Dairy Week

By Alastair Dowie
January 20 2023 - 7:00pm
Steven Dobson and Natalie Shierlaw, Jamberoo, NSW, and Dairy Livestock Services auctioneer, Brian Leslie, with the $21,000 record-priced Illawarra heifer at the STG Australia all-breeds sale. Picture by Alastair Dowie

An unjoined Illawarra heifer set the sale alight at 2023 International Dairy Week with a breed record price of $21,000 for an unjoined heifer.

