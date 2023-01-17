International Dairy Week 2023 continued at Tatura, Vic, on Monday with the Illawarra Show.
The event was judged by Brad Gavenlock, from Victoria.
International Dairy Week kicked off on the weekend with events firmly focused on young people.
This was followed by the Youth Show on Monday morning and the new Red and White Holstein judging also on Monday afternoon.
The event continues for the rest of the week with the Ayrshire, Brown Swiss and Guernsey shows being held on Tuesday.
The Jersey Show starts Tuesday afternoon and finishes on Wednesday, while the Holstein Show starts on Wednesday afternoon and finishes on Thursday.
The hotly contested interbreed competitions will be held on Wednesday afternoon (junior interbreed) and Thursday (intermediate and senior interbreed).
Australia's Grand Champion will be crowned on Thursday afternoon.
The all breeds Create the Future sale will be held on Wednesday night.
See more photos from International Dairy Week:
