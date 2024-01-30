Farm Online
Home/Machinery
Free

Drone use continues to increase, with close to 10,000 operating commercially

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
January 30 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sphere Drones' HubX platform. Picture supplied
Sphere Drones' HubX platform. Picture supplied

With drone use ever increasing in the agricultural sector, a key player in the industry - Sphere Drones - has a platform it promises will arrives ready to work within 30 minutes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paula Thompson

Paula Thompson

National Machinery and Ag Tech writer

Paula Thompson is ACM's National Machinery and Ag Tech writer. She has been an agricultural journalist for more than 20 years. Prior to her current role, she was a reporter with the Stock Journal, covering livestock markets and the grains industry.

More from Machinery

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.