Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List
Analysis

Hot start to beef exports

By Ken Wilcock
February 15 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hot start to beef exports
Hot start to beef exports

DESPITE industrial activity affecting Australia's ports, January got off to one of the hottest beef-export starts seen in many years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.