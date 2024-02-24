Farm Online
John Deere and GUSS Automation unveil electric option and Smart Apply upgrade

February 24 2024 - 4:30pm
Growers can control multiple sprayers from a remote source increasing productivity, optimising and upskilling labour. Picture supplied
John Deere and GUSS Automation have unveiled the world's first, and only, fully electric autonomous herbicide orchard sprayer at the 2024 World Ag Expo in Tulare, California, with orders soon to be opened to growers in Australia.

