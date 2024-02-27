Farm Online
New research facility to shape lamb feedlots

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
February 27 2024 - 2:00pm
A containment feeding facility for sheep is being added to Charles Sturt University's extensive agricultural research programs.
A new research facility will let researchers trial innovations to help shape the lamb feedlots of the future part of a multi-million dollar investment in agricultural innovation by Charles Sturt University.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications.

