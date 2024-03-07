Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

SAFEMEAT says sheep eID standards need more work before sign off

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
March 7 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The SAFEMEAT advisory group has decided not to endorse the current draft standards for sheep and goat NLIS ahead of next year's eID roll-out.
The SAFEMEAT advisory group has decided not to endorse the current draft standards for sheep and goat NLIS ahead of next year's eID roll-out.

More work needs to be done on the National Livestock Identification System standards that will underpin the new electronic identification system for sheep and goats before the SAFEMEAT Advisory Group will sign off on them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.