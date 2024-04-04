Farm Online
MLA announces new managing director

Victoria Nugent
Victoria Nugent
Updated April 4 2024 - 1:18pm, first published 11:33am
Michael Crowley has be announced as MLA's new managing director.
Red meat industry veteran Michael Crowley is set to take the reins at Meat & Livestock Australia as the body's new managing director.

