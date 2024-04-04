MLA announces new managing director

Red meat industry veteran Michael Crowley is set to take the reins at Meat & Livestock Australia as the body's new managing director.
The appointment comes following a headhunt to find a new managing director after former boss Jason Strong's shock resignation in November.
Mr Crowley, currently the CEO for Herefords Australia, will officially start in the role on May 27.
MLA chairman Alan Beckett said Mr Crowley comes to the role with extensive experience with the industry domestically and internationally, including several senior roles previously with MLA.
These include manager of Meat Standards Australia, regional manager for Europe and Russia, and general manager for research, development and adoption, covering a 14-year period.
"The MLA board is thrilled to announce Michael as managing director," Mr Beckett said.
"His knowledge of the industry and of MLA's functions will see him well-placed to ensure MLA continues to deliver high impact services and outcomes for industry.
"MLA is about to begin consultation and development of a new five-year strategic plan and we look forward to Michael leading that process."
Mr Crowley said he was excited by the opportunity and privilege to lead MLA as its managing director.
"The Australian red meat and livestock industry is an exciting and dynamic industry," he said.
"MLA has a key role in driving that further through R&D, innovation, marketing, and much more.
"I look forward to working with the MLA team, its board, levy-payers, peak councils, government and all of our partners to deliver high impact outcomes for the industry."
After Mr Strong's resignation, Mr Crowley's name was one brought up by numerous industry stalwarts as the front runner for the role due to his wealth of industry knowledge but at the time he declined to comment on the speculation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.