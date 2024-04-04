Farm Online
Home/Newsletter Feed/Beef Newsletter List

Live sheep ban saga sparks Labor government takedown plan

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
April 5 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The live sheep ban proposal is one of a number of issues that agricultural leaders plan to use to change voters' minds. FILE PHOTO.
The live sheep ban proposal is one of a number of issues that agricultural leaders plan to use to change voters' minds. FILE PHOTO.

A new Western Australian-based body will be formed to run a campaign against the federal government amid continuing discontent around the live sheep export ban policy, industry insiders say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Beef Newsletter List

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.