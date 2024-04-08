Farm Online
After 250,000 hours, the value for money in John Deere lubricants is a 'no brainer'

Updated April 8 2024 - 5:44pm, first published 3:03pm
Richard Stecher says preventative maintenance is high on his agenda, ensuring his machines keep running, regardless of conditions. Picture supplied
Victorian farmer and contractor Richard Stecher,admits grease, oil and coolants are seldom seen as the 'star of the show' but is adamant high-quality lubricants are integral to the success of his diversified agricultural enterprises.

