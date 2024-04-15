Bridgestone Australia re-enters ag sector with in-house distribution of specialty tyres

Bridgestone Australia has re-entered the agricultural sector through the direct supply, distribution and technical support of Bridgestone and Firestone branded tractor tyres.
The distribution and supply of Bridgestone and Firestone agricultural tyres has been brought back in-house ending a multi-year distribution licence agreement through a third party.
Bridgestone and Firestone Ag tyres will be sold through a growing network of stores in regional areas, as well as through the Bridgestone Service Centre network - complementing the range of passenger, 4x4 and commercial vehicles being sold.
Bridgestone Australia sales director Claudio Sodano said the decision to bring the distribution of agriculture products in-house would mean efficiencies for both customers and Bridgestone.
"We're excited by the addition of Bridgestone and Firestone agricultural products to our core range," Mr Sodano said.
"This change will expand our tyre offering and drive efficiencies for businesses in the sector.
"It didn't make sense for our customers to engage with Bridgestone for passenger, 4x4 and commercial vehicle tyres, and go elsewhere for our specialty agricultural tyres. With our re-entry to the agricultural sector, we're simplifying the supply chain and making it easier to access the full range of tyres for their business."
The core range of Bridgestone Australia's agricultural offering focuses on the broadacre and large row crop segments, primarily through key products from the American-made Firestone range.
Firestone Ag president of integrated agricultural tyre business Tony Orlando said the renewed focus and investment in the Australia and New Zealand market was born through parallels between this market and the native Firestone market.
"Firestone Ag is excited about the potential of the Australia and New Zealand market over the next few years," Mr Orlando said.
"As a global brand, we anticipate Australia and New Zealand to represent a vital piece of our business strategy heading into 2024 and beyond.
"The Australian and New Zealand ag market mirrors the North American market in many ways, including its customer demographics and climate. This is one of many reasons why Firestone Ag views Australia and New Zealand as a region of major potential.
"Firestone Ag is committed to supporting this growth with an increase in investment in marketing, training, and other important elements of our business in Australia and New Zealand. We project our ag sales in the region to more than quadruple within the next four years."
To realise this growth potential, Bridgestone Australia's newly formed agricultural products department is headed up by national sales manager Scott Woolley. He brings more than 30 years of experience across the agricultural and commercial tyre landscape to the role.
Mr Woolley has been with Bridgestone Australia and New Zealand since 2001 and has served in the national operations manager - commercial, national commercial manager and national account and state sales manager Queensland roles throughout his tenure.
"I'm no stranger to the agricultural tyre market," Mr Woolley said.
"After starting my career in the UK, I sold and fitted tractor tyres when I moved to New Zealand, so I'm glad to be getting back to my roots and driving Bridgestone Australia's re-entry to the agricultural market.
"Bridgestone has a strong network of stores that are well recognised, especially in regional areas with the Bridgestone Service Centre network. It makes sense for us to leverage the strength of our network for agricultural products as well as truck, 4x4 and passenger vehicles."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.