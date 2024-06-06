Farm Online
Threat to mastitis treatment Mastalone with proposed registration change

By Ben Bennett, Australian Dairy Farmers President
June 6 2024 - 12:00pm
A proposal by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority could narrow the range of treatment options for mastitis. File picture
One of the active ingredients in popular mastitis treatment Mastalone is under threat, and Australian Dairy Farmers (ADF) is proactively defending farmers' access.

