Keep your stubble load in check with RFM Ag products

Australian manufacturer RFM Ag has a range of new and improved tillage equipment available to help farmers tackle wet and heavy trash conditions when planting.



Based in southern NSW at Coolamon, RFM Ag has been developing gear for efficient no-till planting since 2008.

RFM Ag director and sales manager Bruce Hutcheon said sales of the company's press harrows, retrofit double discs, spring coil press wheels and tynes had been particularly strong over the past two years off the back of grower demand for quality Australian made products and good seasonal conditions.

"There is plenty of sub-soil moisture and the seasonal outlook is good but growers will no doubt be having issues with their stubble loads," Mr Hutcheon said.

"All our machines are now fully made in Australia for Australian conditions with design modifications made in conjunction with customer feedback.

"With the RFM Ag press harrows, we have made some durability and maintenance upgrades by redesigning the hinge-point on the main arm and the clamps where the coils bolt onto."

The RFM Ag press harrows are a levelling harrow and coil packer in one product using three spring coils to eliminate mud and trash build up.

They feature a quick-change angle and level position and have a low maintenance bearing design.

"We have also have the new RFM Ag parallelogram tyne-mounted press wheel, a dual purpose design which can be bolted onto the back of a tyne or disc unit, has adjustable spring tensions and with the ability to fit the majority of machines on the market," Mr Hutcheon said.

"The action of the parallelogram allows for a constant seeding depth. The press wheel has the RFM Ag patented coil wheel which brings soft soil back over the top of the seed, leaving a firm tilth without smearing or crusting.

"Growers can also choose our standard coil press wheel which mounts across the back of any bar and comes in the narrow two coil press wheel.

"The press wheels have a self-cleaning action avoiding the use of a chain and self-close the furrows."

According to RFM Ag, growers have been achieving faster sowing speed, better fuel consumption and better germination with the company's retrofit double discs.

The company has constantly developed the retrofit conversions for over 14 years to adapt to more than 50 planters worldwide, with the double discs allowing growers to convert their existing planting tine tip to a dual-purpose machine also suitable for pasture.

The disc has a 15-degree angle giving it the ability to cut through the toughest stubble load - a serrated lead disc is 25mm in front of the following plain disc for easier penetration.

The large 450mm x 4mm plates are recessed to handle the roughest of conditions and are fitted with a newly designed axle-free hub with a non-greaseable sealed bearing reducing maintenance.

Mr Hutcheon said the new hubs could be retrofitted to the existing older style machines.

He said the RFM Ag double discs were available in single or double boot models with 15 or 18-inch disc diameters and fitted with a tungsten scraper.

"Customer feedback has revealed using the RFM double disc results in 20 to 30 per cent higher planting speeds, and this is combined with 30 per cent less fuel," Mr Hutcheon said.

"The double discs are out working in the sandy soils in Western Australia through to the rocky soils of South Australia, the Mallee soils in Victoria, the self-mulching soils in NSW and the grey and black soils in Queensland.

"In light conditions, growers can start seeding earlier with the discs over a tyne machine and at the end of the day, the disc angle is not minimising soil disturbance."

RFM Ag continues to stock the standard tyne with a universal clamp to fit most tool bars. It has adjustable pressure with a high breakout of 400 to 600 pounds, making them ideal for no-till farming.

