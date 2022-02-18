Golden boomerang kangaroo unveil as new national Australian brand

A GOLDEN kangaroo, made out of three boomerangs, has been unveiled as the new national Australian logo, which by the federal government and will be free for businesses to use to promote their goods on the international market.

The logo, accompanied by the tagline 'only in Australia', was revealed by Trade Minister Dan Tehan and resource billionaire Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest, and will be official launched on Monday to coincide with the nation's international borders reopening.



Mr Tehan said the national branding was more than just a logo and a tagline, it was a holistic approach to selling what was unique about Australia to the world.



Economic modelling found a one place improvement in Australia's global brand ranking would increase merchandise exports by about $3.1 billion per year, along with massive annual boosts to foreign direct investment ($704m), tourism ($174 million) and international education ($137 million)



"A strong nation brand and tagline will reinforce Australia's reputation as an internationally competitive investment destination, a great place to visit, a quality provider of education, and a trusted exporter of premium goods and services," Mr Tehan said.

Dr Forrest, the Brand Advisory Council chair, said the branding would give instant recognition to Australian products in a crowded international market.



"When we export overseas, what would frustrate the dickens out of me, is that you could walk for miles down a supermarket overseas, you couldn't pick up a common logo that says 'this is from Australia'," Dr Forrest said.

"This will allow us to celebrate what is only in Australia and to become synonymous with quality, creativity, innovation, hard work, determination, and mateship. Which, in my view of our great country, is us. The true Aussie Anzac spirit.



"Embracing this collectively will be a tide that lifts all boats - helping Australian businesses sell more products, attract investment, and inspire our overseas friends new and old to visit, study and work here."



Mr Tehan said the boomerang kangaroo, which was developed over two years at a cost of $10 million, had was backed by extensive market testing, with almost 500 industry representatives and 22,000 people consulted.



Balarinji chair and cultural director John Moriarty, who helped designed the logo said the kangaroo was bounding forward, reflecting Australia's optimism.



"It is formed by a contemporary expression of three boomerangs," Mr Moriarty said.



"The head is the hooked '7' boomerang used in ceremonies as a percussive instrument for song and dance. The body and tail are boomerangs used for hunting or foraging for food, or to connect with softwood to spark fire.



"This kangaroo tells the story of country, of belonging and of living sustainably."



Along with the logo, the government will make more than 300 resources, including market research and trends, available for free to Australian businesses.



The boomerang kangaroo will not replace the Australian Made logo, and is not intended to be used as a country-of-origin mark for products.



"It's important that the new Nation Brand is accompanied by effective and clear communications to help educate users around permitted use of the brand," Australian Made Campaign chief executive Ben Lazzaro said.



"This must be paired with the appropriate governance and policing measures, to ensure it is used as intended and to detect and address misuse.



"These measures are paramount to ensure the Nation Brand is able to comfortably co-exist with other brands and initiatives in the export space, without causing confusion."



Last year, a golden wattle was revealed as the international brand but was quickly scrapped following criticism it resembled the COVID-19 virus.

