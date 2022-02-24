Croplands Equipment boosting capacity with Adelaide expansion

Croplands Equipment is expanding its Adelaide assembly plant to enable the business to bring products to market faster.



The expansion coincides with an important milestone for the spray equipment company; this year is its 50th anniversary.



Croplands Equipment general manager Sean Mulvaney said the expansion would see the company's current facility increase in size by 40 per cent and offer new employment opportunities.



"An ever-expanding product range and growing demand for Croplands products has been the catalyst for our expansion at Dry Creek," Mr Mulvaney said.



"We pride ourselves on being resourceful and adaptable in meeting the needs of our customers and this investment will only increase our capacity to do so.



"The expansion will also mean we have greater stock on-hand to support farmers so they can be as efficient as possible."



Read more:

Since its inception in 1972, Croplands has grown to become one of the most popular sprayer brands on the market, servicing the broadacre, horticulture, viticulture, tree crop, compact and home garden sectors.



The company has a long history of delivering practical solutions for farmers across the world, which began when Croplands founder Miles Deck developed the original Cropliner air-blast sprayer in the 1970s.



Mr Mulvaney said examples of this included Weed-It optical spot spraying technology for broadacre farmers and the Quantum Mist sprayers for vineyards and tree crops.



In 1988 the business was bought by Nufarm, which has allowed Croplands to better support its customers from purchasing machinery right through to application in the field.



"We have recently sold our 15,000th Weed-It sensor, which demonstrates how Australian farmers are chasing the latest technology to drive sustainability and efficiency by only spraying the parts of the paddock that need to be sprayed," he said.



"The Quantum Mist is another terrific example of cutting-edge technology, with its axial driven hydraulic fans creating a turbulence among the leaves of vines or trees that produces unrivalled coverage and has been a game-changer in vineyard spraying.



"Our equipment is designed to help crops and farmers thrive."



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily FarmOnline newsletter.

