Big bucks paid for that never driven Holden

That never driven Holden found hidden in a country shed certainly proved to be a hidden treasure when sold at auction on the weekend.



Especially considering it was never supposed to be sold.



Or driven, ever.

Lloyds Auctions sold the prototype 1979 Holden Commodore for $108,000 on Saturday.



A windfall came for the owner after the 1979 Holden VH SL/E was "found" hidden under a tarp in country Victoria.

The 1979 Holden VH SL/E has never been driven and is the only one remaining in the world.

Like a valuable toy still in its box, it is unlikely to ever hit the road.

Three Holden prototype models were made but the other two were destroyed by GMH.

One of the big ticket items at the sale of close to 400 other classic cars was a 1968 Holden HK GTS Monaro 327 Bathurst Coupe.



It sold for a mammoth $330,000.



