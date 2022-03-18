Stunning price for waterfront grazing property

+10





















With 19 kilometres of stunning water frontage, Alston is not the average sheep and cattle grazing property but its $7.3 million sale at auction yesterday shocked even the agents.

Less than an hour from Cowra or 2.5 hours to Canberra, the 1535-hectare Alston sits both on the shores of Wyangala Dam and the banks of the Lachlan River.

Leading up to the auction, Ray White Emms Mooney agent Josh Keefe acknowledged the land-banking value of the property.



"With recent sales in the area being within the $993 - $1,525 per acre price range, we knew the property was a very unique offering and has every chance of achieving $5 million or better depending buyer interest," he said at the time.

"We remain realistic with an auction and expect bidding at $4.5 million or better."

There were 64 inspections in the six weeks leading up to the auction and Mr Keefe said there was strong interest from metropolitan investors and some central-western and southern slopes graziers.

Nine registered auction bidders saw bidding begin at $4.1m and quickly reach $7.3m.



Mr Keefe said the buyer was an undisclosed Sydney-based and local grazier family.



"The property is very special and was a pleasure to represent the owners with the sale, as Alston has been held within the Thompson family since the second World War," Mr Keefe said.

The land is mostly steeper to plateaued grassy plains with a scattering of kurrajongs, mixed box, pines and eucalypts with amazing water views from all positions throughout the extensive peninsula of land.

Infrastructure includes a four-stand shearing shed and 2800-head sheep yards, machinery shed and grain storage and a comfortable tenanted three-bedroom home

