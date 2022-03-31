America's favourite pick-up truck is coming to Australia

America's best-selling vehicle, the Ford F-150 pick-up truck, has been confirmed for Australia for the middle of next year.



Ford Australia and New Zealand president and CEO Andrew Birkic said customers had been vocal about their desire to see F-150 in local dealerships.



He said it was this feedback, and the growth of the full-size truck segment in Australia, that led to the return of F-150 to the Australian market.



"Whenever I speak to our dealers, they tell me that customers consistently ask about F-150, ask when it is coming, so I am very proud to now be able to say it's heading our way," Mr Birkic said.

"With such a local fan base, and with full-size truck sales in Australia tripling in recent years, we just knew we had to find a way to bring it back to Australia."



Ford F-150 is heading Down Under.

Ford Australia has engaged engineering specialist RMA Automotive to remanufacture Australian-delivered F-150s to right-hand drive, meeting all Australian Design Rules and safety regulations.



It will also come with a nationwide dealer network and a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty.

F-150 has been part of F-Series, America's best-selling vehicle line for the past 40 years, with more than 40 million F-Series Trucks produced to date.



F-150 will be available alongside the full Ford vehicle range throughout Ford's nationwide dealer network.



Australian-delivered F-150 models will be offered exclusively in dual cab body with the petrol 3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine and 10-speed transmission, delivering 298kw of power and 678Nm of torque.



Ford Australia global trucks enterprise product line manager Natalie Manariti said the engine was the most popular in the company's US trucks and was ideal for Australia as well.



"When we began looking at F-150 for an Australian return, there was one engine that stood out for us - the 3.5L EcoBoost, which gives F-150 immense power and torque, more than many of its V8 competitors."



With 4.5 tonne towing, F-150 offers flexibility for those looking at towing.

In a potential tease of what's to come, Mr Birkic said the F-150 was "part of a new wave" of Ford vehicles for Australian customers.

"We're listening to customers and breaking down barriers to give them what they want - the best of our global line-up. There's more where F-150 came from."

Further specifications and pricing will be shared closer to launch in mid-2023.

While Ford made its first utility in Australia in 1934, the company's American style pick-up trucks debuted Down Under in the late-1940s.



The F-Series nameplate was introduced in 1956 and the trucks went in and out of local production, as well as being exported to Australia, in the years that followed.



The F-Series was eventually wound up in Australia in 2007, so buyers had to import and convert them via engineering specialists.

The story America's favourite pick-up truck is coming to Australia first appeared on Queensland Country Life.