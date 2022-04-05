Simple solution to farm safety problem

It's a product with a simple design but the safety a UniBox provides has given two Queensland farmers cause to sing its praises.



The transport and storage solution can be used with products that flow - such as grain, seeds and granules - in 0.43 to 1.36 tonne loads depending on box size.



United Ag director Tim McFarlane imports and markets the boxes in Australia and said the heavy-duty construction makes them a smart, reusable alternative to bulk bags.

"Made from high density polyethylene, the units meet food grade standards with the option of a stainless-steel bottom plate," Mr McFarlane said.

"They seal completely with a secure lid, for good protection against infestation, contaminants or weathering.



"Storage is simple, as they stack and nest for efficient use of space, and there's a number of capacity sizes available."

Mr McFarlane said the inside of the box was smooth and sloped, with the centre exit designed to quickly and completely empty contents.



He said flow out could be quickly controlled for metering or mixing.

John Ford uses the UniBox to load the hopper on his side dresser.

Queensland cane farmer John Ford has three UniBoxes, which he mainly uses to spread fertiliser across 162 hectares at Curra, north of Gympie.

He has found the product a much safer and easier option than using bulk bags.

Mr Ford applies around 120 tonnes of fertiliser each year to the crop using a 2t capacity side dresser.



Fertiliser comes to the farm in bulk bags which he had been loading directly into the dresser's hopper using a forklift.



He now decants it into three UniBoxes to then load the spreader in the paddock.

"Standing near or under a bulk bag swinging on the forks is just not safe," Mr Ford said.

"With the UniBox, it is not only safer, but we are much more efficient, quick and accurate.

"We can have all three full ready to go, take them out to the dresser and load them up on the spot.

"The forks are under the box so it is much more stable and lower to the ground."

Mr Ford said he is often asked why he takes the extra step to empty the bulk bags into the boxes.

"It only takes a few minutes to shift the fertiliser into the boxes on the ground, but the overall time saving - and safety - makes it more efficient in the end," he said.

"We sometimes struggled to lift the bulk bags high enough to empty into the hopper, and because you have to fully empty them, there's no way to manage the flow.

"With the UniBox we can fully fill the hopper each time we stop - this is where the time savings really start to add up."



Queensland beef producer Steve Swan has also made the switch to using the UniBox.

Mr Swan runs 2400 head of Droughtmaster cattle on his 4452ha property at Moura.

The cattle are fed supplementary rations to complement grazing.



Previously he was mixing the rations from bulk bags from a forklift.

"Some time ago I witnessed the failure of a lifted bulk bag where all four attachment loops separated from the bag simultaneously, with no warning. It was very concerning and confronting," Mr Swan said.

"The manufacturers state not to stand under a bag, but it's easier said than done.

"It worried me to the extent that I created a way for a person to release the chute on a bag standing well back, but it still wasn't ideal."

Mr Swan said he still wanted a way to safely, efficiently and cost effectively dispense ration feed into the TMR mixer.

Being a relatively small operation, he also didn't want to go down the path of expensive batching equipment.



Instead, he found the Unibox, which Mr Swan is now using for storage and dispensing.

He plans to get another four to six units and phase out bulk bags altogether.

"We can fill them directly by auger, so for each ingredient it is a simple process," he said.

"We lift the box to the top of the TMR mixer, release the ration until the scales show the right amount and then shut it off.

"I can do it alone with this system if I need to, safely."

