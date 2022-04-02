Amazone records $968 million sales result

Farm implement manufacturer Amazone has reported a record-breaking sales result in 2021.

The German company achieved a sales result of $968 million (655 million euro), a 22 per cent increase on top of a 15pc increase the previous year.

The result is being hailed as a huge success for the company, its partners and customers throughout the world by Amazone's joint managing directors, Christian Dreyer and Dr Justus Dreyer.

This growth was attributed to continued innovation across the company's extensive product range and rising demand for high performance machinery that can improve productivity and reduce operating costs.

The pair predict continued growth despite current supply and production difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights of the year included the ongoing expansion of the company's production and logistics facilities and ongoing initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including the installation of large-scale photovoltaic systems and in-house heat and power plants.

Read more:

Amazone claims to have reduced its CO2 emissions by about seven million tonnes in the past eight years at its German sites alone.

The company continues to invest more than 5pc of its turnover in research and development, with a particular focus on precision application and autonomous technology.

Amazone machinery is distributed in New Zealand and Australia via the Claas Harvest Centre network and selected independent dealerships.



The company is a leading manufacturer of cultivation, planting, spreading and spraying equipment and employs more than 2000 staff across nine manufacturing sites in Europe.

More than 80pc of the company's production is exported.



Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily FarmOnline newsletter.

