Electric buses hitting the streets of Cairns

Far North Queenslanders will soon be travelling around Cairns on electric buses.

The state government is building on its investment in the south east and will have five electric buses hitting the streets of the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef next month.



It is also supporting a trial of two bioethanol-fuelled buses that is currently underway at Mackay.



Kinetic co-CEO Adam Begg said the company was excited to partner with TransLink to enhance the public transport experience and make bus travel greener and cleaner.

"This year alone we'll be introducing 20 zero emission buses to Queensland roads across Cairns, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast," Mr Begg said.

"We congratulate the Queensland government on its leadership transitioning bus networks to greener, cleaner technologies and we're proud to bring to the table our experience operating zero emissions buses in other major cities including in Auckland, Christchurch and soon in Melbourne."

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said it builds on the government's recently released Zero Emissions Vehicle strategy.

"We've made a commitment that every new bus in South East Queensland would be zero emission from 2025, so to see it happening now is a fantastic achievement," Mr Bailey said.

"That commitment expands to our regions between 2025 and 2030."

Five electric buses will transport Cairns commuters and tourists from May.

Cairns MP Michael Healy said the arrival of the buses was part of the government's commitment to reach net-zero by 2050.

"Having emissions free buses here in Cairns is fantastic not only for our local environment, but for all of Queensland," Mr Healy said.

"Transport is the second biggest emitter in Queensland but is rapidly evolving to embrace zero emissions technology.

"Our research shows each electric bus could save as much as 1000 tonnes of greenhouse gases over its lifespan and deliver many community benefits with less noise and harmful air pollution."

Barron River and Mulgrave MPs Craig Crawford and Curtis Pitt welcomed the rollout of the buses in the region.



