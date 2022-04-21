OTR Tyres acquires Titan Australia

Western Australia tyre distributor OTR Tyres has expanded its national reach with the acquisition of Titan Australia.

The move will see Titan International's Australian operations, trading as Titan Australia, come together under the OTR Tyres brand.

OTR is headquartered in Perth and has a strategic presence in WA's mining hubs with supply depots at Kalgoorlie, Karratha and Port Hedland.

Titan Australia also has a Perth facility, as well as offices in Brisbane, Emerald, Mildura, Muswellbrook and Sydney.

The company has a long history of providing tyres, wheels and axles to the mining, construction and agricultural industries.

Points of contact for customers will remain the same. however minor administrative changes are expected to take place.

OTR's global manufacturing contacts for wheels and tyres are expected to be solidified as a result of the merger.

