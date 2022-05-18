Farm Online
Lamb prices back on track, mutton shows resilience

Kristen Frost
By Kristen Frost
May 18 2022 - 2:00am
DEARER: Roy Russell, Mildura, was at last week's Ouyen sale where lambs were up to $10 ahead dearer, and mutton was $10-$20 dearer.

After succumbing to the elevated supply levels last week, the lamb market has made a healthy recovery, reported to be due to the wet start to May placing some pressure on lambs making it to the saleyards.

National Sheep and Wool Writer

