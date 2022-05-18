Farm Online
SunRice microwave rice products plant gets govt funding incentive

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
May 18 2022 - 6:00am
Fed cash incentive for SunRice to grow local manufacturing

SunRice has been offered $5 million to help beef up its local rice product processing operations in southern NSW as part of federal government initiatives to encourage manufacturers to expand domestic production rather than go offshore.

